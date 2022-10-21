UMA Financial Services Inc. Takes $432,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,089 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $151,914,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.95. 68,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

