United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.81

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and traded as low as $20.53. United Bancshares shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
United Bancshares Stock Down 3.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44.
United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About United Bancshares
United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
