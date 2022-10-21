UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.85-$22.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $9.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $530.04. 58,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,337. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $435.08 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

