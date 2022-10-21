USHG Acquisition (NYSE:HUGS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 146,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 155,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

USHG Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of USHG Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of USHG Acquisition by 8.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in USHG Acquisition by 150.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USHG Acquisition Company Profile

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

