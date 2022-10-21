V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up to $38.04

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVXGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.04, but opened at $39.27. V2X shares last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 74 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on V2X in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

V2X Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.93.

V2X (NYSE:VVXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $498.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.16 million. V2X had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at V2X

In other V2X news, Director Dino M. Cusumano acquired 54,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,307,520.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,925,316.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C purchased 294,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $11,683,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,757,454.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano purchased 54,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.42 per share, with a total value of $2,307,520.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 375,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,925,316.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 376,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,370 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.