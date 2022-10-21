V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up to $38.04

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.04, but opened at $39.27. V2X shares last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 74 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on V2X in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

V2X Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at V2X

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $498.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.16 million. V2X had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other V2X news, Director Dino M. Cusumano acquired 54,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,307,520.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,925,316.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C purchased 294,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $11,683,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,757,454.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano purchased 54,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.42 per share, with a total value of $2,307,520.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 375,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,925,316.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 376,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,370 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

