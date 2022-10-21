Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Trading Down 0.7%

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 24.42 and last traded at 24.46. 39,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 13,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.63.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of 25.73.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.1409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

