Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.45. 158,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,438. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

