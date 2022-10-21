Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lessened by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.88. The company had a trading volume of 155,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,438. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average is $149.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

