Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,345 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 8.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $130,586,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,903 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 868,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,300,109. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.