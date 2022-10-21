Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VHT traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.22. The company had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

