Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Increased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 86,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

