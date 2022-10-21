Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,767. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.