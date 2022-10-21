Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Shares Gap Up to $12.42

Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $14.30. Veris Residential shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 23,686 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Veris Residential Stock Up 18.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Veris Residential
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,264,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $6,966,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $24,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
About Veris Residential
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veris Residential (VRE)
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.