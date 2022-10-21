Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Shares Gap Up to $12.42

Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $14.30. Veris Residential shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 23,686 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Veris Residential Stock Up 18.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veris Residential

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,740,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,145,318.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,633.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 325,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,740,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,530,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,145,318.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,264,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $6,966,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $24,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Further Reading

