Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Shares Gap Up to $12.42

Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VREGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $14.30. Veris Residential shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 23,686 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,740,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,145,318.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,633.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 325,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,740,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,530,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,145,318.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,264,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $6,966,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $24,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

