Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 151,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 39,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Vertex Resource Group Stock Down 8.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$37.00 million and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Resource Group

About Vertex Resource Group

In other Vertex Resource Group news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Blenkhorn purchased 119,000 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 521,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$219,017.40. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 243,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,423.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry and commercial clients, such as construction and real estate clients.

Featured Articles

