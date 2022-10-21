Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Down to $12.37

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $12.01. Vertiv shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 15,256 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Mizuho cut their price target on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,541,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 448.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,347,000 after buying an additional 8,988,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,862,000 after buying an additional 3,841,345 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 54.3% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.