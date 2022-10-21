Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L Sells 101,460 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 101,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,252,807.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,632,065.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 128,596 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $4,139,505.24.

On Friday, October 14th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 63,844 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $2,054,499.92.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,707 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $58,925.64.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,139. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 19.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

