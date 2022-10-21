Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.66) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 76.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 217.56 ($2.63).

VMUK stock traded down GBX 3.55 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 124.80 ($1.51). 2,647,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,792. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 141.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.38. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 284.66.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($55,824.07).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

