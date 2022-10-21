Visium Technologies (NASDAQ:VISM) Trading 33.3% Higher

Visium Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 1,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,719,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Visium Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

About Visium Technologies

(Get Rating)

Visium Technologies, Inc, a cybersecurity/digital risk management company, provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services to support commercial enterprises and government's ability to protect their data. The company focuses on network security, threat visualization, Internet of Things, mobile security, cloud, pinpoint threat identification, and big-data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.