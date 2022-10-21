Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.31

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and traded as low as $4.75. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 48,400 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.78%.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
