Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.31

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and traded as low as $4.75. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 48,400 shares trading hands.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 960,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

