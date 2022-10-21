Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 95,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,694,814. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

