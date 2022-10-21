Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $135.88. The company had a trading volume of 29,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,632. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average of $134.35. The company has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

