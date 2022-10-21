Wanchain Market Capitalization Tops $33.53 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $33.53 million and $480,572.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00081815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00060483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00025514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007325 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.