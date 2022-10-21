Warburg Research Reiterates “€13.60” Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Warburg Research set a €13.60 ($13.88) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €13.40 ($13.67) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($15.82) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Südzucker Price Performance

ETR SZU opened at €12.64 ($12.90) on Monday. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €9.75 ($9.95) and a 1 year high of €15.72 ($16.04). The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.19.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

