Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,527. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

