WAXE (WAXE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39,919.00

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $77.44 or 0.00403673 BTC on major exchanges. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and $39,919.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

