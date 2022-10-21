WazirX Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. WazirX has a market capitalization of $75.75 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

