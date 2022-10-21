Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Webjet Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WEBJF opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Webjet has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.
Webjet Company Profile
