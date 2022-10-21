Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEBJF opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Webjet has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.

