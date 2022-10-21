Wells Fargo & Company Cuts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $70.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 55.94% from the company’s current price.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of XPO opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33.

Insider Activity at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 12.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 15.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.