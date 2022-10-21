Wells Fargo & Company Lowers OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $36.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

NYSE OGE opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.69.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $86,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2,242.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 887.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 824,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 741,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,582,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,527,000 after acquiring an additional 706,326 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

