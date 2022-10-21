Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Barclays

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.25% from the stock’s current price.
WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.
Welltower stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 10.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Welltower by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $100,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 28.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 11.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
