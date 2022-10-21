Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $57.81 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.98.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.