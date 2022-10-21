Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.25.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Western Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$397.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$1.20 and a one year high of C$2.32.

Western Forest Products Announces Dividend

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$437.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

About Western Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.