William Blair Begins Coverage on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.13.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 282.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,701 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $208,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,001 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,116,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 754,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,451 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after acquiring an additional 662,870 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 633,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.