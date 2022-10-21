WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading Up 1.5%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $37.29. Approximately 236,296 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 152,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period.

