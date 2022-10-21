Wise (LON:WISE) Earns “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on shares of Wise in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wise from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 410 ($4.95) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Wise Price Performance

Shares of LON WISE opened at GBX 695 ($8.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 285 ($3.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 875.60 ($10.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 579.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 453.87. The stock has a market cap of £9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 23,166.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wise

About Wise

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 32,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($5.57), for a total value of £148,635.62 ($179,598.38).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

