WOW-token One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $452.80 million and $12.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.01420785 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005879 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021678 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00044097 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.01614969 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.