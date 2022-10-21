WOW-token One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $452.80 million and $12.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.01420785 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005879 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021678 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.01614969 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04528015 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.