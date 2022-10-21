Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $49.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on XENE. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432. 6.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.46. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

