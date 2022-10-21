Xponance Inc. Acquires 6,260 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,030,000 after acquiring an additional 577,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $42,060,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,200,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,581,000 after acquiring an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.90 and its 200 day moving average is $172.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.91.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.