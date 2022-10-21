Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $172.03 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $168.05 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

