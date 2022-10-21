Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

