Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $259.91 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.