Xponance Inc. Purchases 37,425 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 107,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.