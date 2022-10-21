Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,247 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $71,410,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Kroger by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after buying an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kroger by 676.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 935,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after buying an additional 814,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

