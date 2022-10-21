YES WORLD Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $138,276.00 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,017,828 tokens. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

