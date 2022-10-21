Zambesigold (ZGD) Price Hits $0.64

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Zambesigold has a market cap of $70.59 million and approximately $65,675.00 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

