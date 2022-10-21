ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $326,247.13 and $21.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00266169 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00085375 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00064632 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003248 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

