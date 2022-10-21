Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $291.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average of $97.92.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,478 shares of company stock worth $1,556,509. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

