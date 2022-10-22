11,750 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,295,000 after buying an additional 202,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $55.69 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.