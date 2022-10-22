1,385,798 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Bought by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,385,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,167,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUSB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,056. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19.

