1,736 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $139,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock opened at $124.14 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $176.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

